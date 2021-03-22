Labour candidates for St David Awards 'inappropriate'
By James Williams
BBC News
- Published
Two shortlisted candidates for the Welsh government's St David Awards are standing in May's Senedd election.
Labour election candidates Elizabeth Buffy Williams and Dr Mahaboob Basha were shortlisted for a community spirit award by an independent committee.
But the Conservatives have questioned whether it is "appropriate" for Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford "in an election year" to select the winner.
The Welsh government said it "belittles" finalists' contributions.
First announced in 2013, the annual St David Awards recognise the exceptional achievements of people and organisations, with eight of the categories nominated by the public.
Three finalists in each category are selected by an independent committee before each category winner is chosen by the first minister, with the virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday.
Labour's Rhondda candidate, Elizabeth Buffy Williams, and Dr Mahaboob Basha, standing in South Wales West, have been shortlisted for a community spirit award.
Ms Williams is also the general manager of Canolfan Pentre, a community centre primarily run by volunteers.
The Rhondda constituency is Labour's main target in the Senedd election on 6 May after losing the seat in the 2016 election to Plaid Cymru's then leader Leanne Wood.
Dr Mahaboob Basha is listed as a "champion of community cohesion and the Muslim community in Swansea over many years and a passionate advocate for those in need".
Labour has never won a South Wales West regional seat in any Senedd election.
A Welsh Conservative spokesman said: "The individuals in question are worthy contenders given their service and contribution.
"However, there are questions over whether it's appropriate, particularly in an election year, for the first minister to be seen to be using the prestigious St David Awards to reward his Labour election candidates."
In response, a Welsh government spokesman said: "The St David Awards are the national awards of Wales acknowledging the extraordinary achievements of people in Wales.
"Members of the public nominate people they believe deserve special recognition and finalists are shortlisted by a committee independent of the Welsh government.
"To suggest there is a political motive in these awards belittles the enormous contribution all the finalists have made to Wales, especially over the past year," he added.