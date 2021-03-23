Covid: Extra £400m for Wales announced by UK government
Welsh ministers will receive an extra £400m as a result of another £7bn being spent on health and social care in England, the UK government has said.
The money is on top of additional money for Welsh public services announced in the Budget earlier this month.
Wales Office minister Simon Hart it would help the Welsh government "in the months ahead to continue to plan and deliver its own pandemic response".
Welsh ministers decide how to spend cash they receive from the UK Treasury.
In England the £7bn is to continue funding the NHS response to Covid-1 and help routine care services recover, as well as supporting infection control in social care and a hospital discharge programme to help free up staff and beds.
Mr Hart said: "As we have seen over the past year, the strength of the United Kingdom has never been more important to Wales and we will continue to provide vaccines, Covid testing and Armed Forces support which are key to lifting restrictions and reopening the Welsh economy."
A £100m plan to help the NHS recover from the pandemic was unveiled by the Welsh government on Monday.