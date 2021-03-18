Covid vaccine: Doses 'down 250,000' in Wales in coming weeks
- Published
Wales expects to have 250,000 fewer doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the coming weeks due to supplies disruption, Mark Drakeford has said.
The first minister said he hoped the top nine priority groups would still be offered the vaccine by mid-April.
But Mr Drakeford told Newyddion S4C he could not rule out those who already had appointments being affected.
"Losing a quarter of a million doses - you can't do that without it having some impact," he said.
He added that relatively small supplies of the Moderna vaccine would be coming at the beginning of April and they were looking at ways of bringing supplies of the Pfizer vaccine forward to make up for the loss of AstraZeneca jabs.
Asked about any possible impact on the easing of lockdown, the first minister said the timetable was partly based on the vaccination programme bringing more protection but he thought that Wales was still on track for the stages announced so far and then they would have to see whether circumstances in the middle of April allowed for any further easing.
In the past week Wales has delivered more than 228,500 doses of vaccine as supplies have ramped up over the past couple of weeks.
Plaid Cymru called for "maximum transparency" on the matter.
'Very important'
Party health spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth said: "I've called repeatedly for the publication of data on how many of each type of vaccine has been, and is being distributed to each UK nation.
"It's very important, not least in providing reassurance that there is sufficient supply for second doses to be distributed in a timely manner."
In England, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs the vaccine supply delays will not affect people getting their second doses or the roadmap out of lockdown there.
The UK's supply has been affected by a delayed shipment from India, he said.