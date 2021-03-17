Covid in Wales: Bonus payment for NHS and care staff
A bonus payment will be paid to everyone working in the NHS and social care.
The Welsh government said it would pay nearly 222,000 people the equivalent of £735 each, with an element to cover tax and national insurance deductions.
It means most people would get £500 in their pay, said government officials.
Health minister Vaughan Gething said: "This payment expresses our gratitude to our NHS and social care workforce."
It the second bonus to social care staff, and the first for NHS workers.
The announcement was welcomed by the trade union Unison Cymru Wales, which said it was "in contrast to the insulting approach of the Conservative UK government".
The Department of Health and Social Care has recommended a 1% pay rise to an independent panel examining salaries of NHS staff in England.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it was as much as ministers can give. The £735 payment is separate to NHS pay.
The bonus award, the Welsh government said, will benefit an estimated 221,945 people.
They include 103,600 social care staff, 90,000 NHS Wales staff, 2,345 deployed students and 26,000 primary care staff, including pharmacy, GP, dental and optometry staff.
Last year a £500 payment was made to social care staff, but it did not cover any element of tax that would need to be paid on it.
Welsh ministers argued the Treasury should cover it. Plaid had called the handling of the matter "baffling".
The Welsh government said it was working with councils - who fund social care - and trade unions to finalise how the new payments would work.
At a Covid briefing on Wednesday Mr Gething said the Welsh government would not set an "arbitrary cap" on a pay rise for NHS staff.
The issue of NHS pay rises is considered by independent pay review bodies who recommend how much staff should earn.
"For NHS staff it really does feel like a kick in the teeth for the UK government to say there would only be a 1% pay raise and that's what they want the pay review bodies to agree to," said Mr Gething.
"That isn't what we've done here in Wales, I've released the evidence and the letters that I have sent to those pay review bodies, we are not setting an arbitrary cap."