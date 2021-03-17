Plaid Cymru to put 'house in order' on anti-Semitism
Plaid Cymru's complaints procedures to deal with anti-Semitism are "insufficiently robust", the party's Westminster leader has said.
Liz Saville Roberts' review into anti-Semitism has been published.
It recommends the party's definition of anti-Semitism be updated, and the handling of complaints changed.
But the Board of Deputies of British Jews has accused Plaid of choosing a Senedd election candidate who "repeatedly shared antisemitic tropes".
Plaid Cymru said it would "always challenge prejudice and discrimination".
Ms Saville Roberts said the report "provides positive recommendations to put our own house in order".
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said he wanted the report's recommendations implemented "in full".
Mr Price commissioned Ms Saville Roberts to produce this report in October 2020 following "a number of anti-Semitism complaints made against party members and representatives over the last two years", the review says.
The review took evidence from party members as well as from Jewish and human rights groups.
The party adopted an 'Anti-Semitism Statement' in February 2020.
Ms Saville Roberts's review says that this statement does not include two clauses from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism in full.
She said the party's statement "was not universally welcomed at the time of adoption", with one submission to the review questioning whether the party should have engaged with the IHRA definition at all.
This review proposes that Plaid Cymru should adopt the full IHRA definition of anti-Semitism and update its statement so anti-Semitic conduct or rhetoric is "not dependent on proof of intent".
The review also says the party's handling of complaints "needs to change as a matter of urgency".
It stated complaints led to seven disciplinary hearings between 2019 and January 2021 - 8.2% of the total number of concluded complaints received over the last five years.
Specifically, the review recommended hearing panels for anti-Semitism should commission independent expert advice and members who contribute to hearings should take anti-Semitism training.
Liz Saville Roberts said: "Plaid Cymru's complaints procedures and structures in relation to anti-Semitism are insufficiently robust and cannot command the confidence of Jewish people in Wales.
"This report acknowledges that in full and provides positive recommendations to put our own house in order."
She said her recommended "provide a way towards establishing a culture that does not tolerate anti-Semitism and ways of sustaining that culture change".
Mr Price said he would be recommending to the party's ruling National Executive Committee "that the recommendations are implemented in full and without delay".
'We should simply not be in this situation'
Board of Deputies of British Jews vice president Amanda Bowman said the report had "much to commend it, including the recommendation to adopt the full and unamended International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's working definition of antisemitism and the commitment to seeking expert testimony during antisemitism disciplinary cases".
"The test will be whether these changes are implemented and the signals that the party sends in terms of its culture," she said.
"In the upcoming Senedd elections, Plaid Cymru is asking voters to support a candidate that has repeatedly shared antisemitic tropes, a state of affairs that has caused distress and anxiety throughout the Welsh and UK Jewish community. We should simply not be in this situation."
Last year Plaid Cymru announced no further action after investigating claims Sahar Al-Faifi sent an anti-Semitic tweet.
There were calls for Sahar Al-Faifi's expulsion after a Twitter post last June linked US police violence to Israel.
She was subsequently selected to be the number four candidate for South Wales Central. She is unlikely to be elected, but is an official candidate for the party.
The BBC has approached Ms Al-Faifi for comment. In June she said: "I understand the concern of the Jewish community and I will always continue to work with Jewish members in Cardiff to make a more safe and open society for all.
"I presented all evidence required in response to the anti-Semitism allegation to the Plaid Cymru hearing panel who made the decision to exonerate me."
"I and Plaid Cymru pride ourselves on being open and inclusive as a party and members. We reject all forms of discrimination and prejudice and challenge it wherever and whenever it may arise."
Ms Al-Faifi said in the summer that her tweet was based on an Amnesty USA report which was later clarified.
"Subsequently, my tweet was deleted," she added.
A Plaid Cymru spokeswoman said: "Plaid Cymru will always challenge prejudice and discrimination wherever and whenever it may arise."