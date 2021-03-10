Grant Shapps says UK government wants to 'fix' M4 and A55 congestion
A UK government project will examine the case for the M4 Relief Road and upgrades along the A55, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
Major road projects in Wales have been the responsibility of Welsh ministers in Cardiff since devolution in 1999.
But a Westminster review says there's a strong case for a pan-UK network.
Mr Shapps said he wants to work with the Welsh Government to get both roads - which have suffered from congestion over the years - "fixed".
He said that a £20m scheme off the back of the review - which is looking at a number of transport projects - will look at Wales' two busiest and most congested roads.
The Welsh Government has previously said the relief road was a matter for Wales.
'This isn't about powers'
He denied the UK government wanted to take control of building trunk roads from the Welsh Government: "This isn't about powers."
"There's lots of areas we already work closely together, rail infrastructure for example, which we already work on together," he told BBC Wales.
"This is a question of expanding those joint interests even further. I think I'm right in saying something like a quarter of Welsh people actually work in England so there's a lot of connectivity, we want to make it easier for people to get backwards and forwards."
The £1.6bn M4 Relief Road was axed by the Welsh Government in 2019 over cost and its impact on the environment following ministers in Wales declaring a climate emergency.
To build roads in Wales, the UK government would need to change the law, giving itself powers that were handed to Welsh politicians at the creation of the then-National Assembly in 1999 - unless it worked with the Welsh Government.
It is not clear in the review how a pan-UK network would be implemented and the study is being led by Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy.
M4 road 'mystifyingly junked'
An interim report says that following conversations with stakeholders "the review believes that there is a strong strategic case for a new pan-UK transport network".
Both the A55 and the M4 in South East Wales are identified by the report as being of interest to the review.
It says that UK government funding would, like former EU funding for the TransEuropean Network for Transport, "be used to add to existing funding streams, to enable higher capacity, faster, and more reliable connectivity".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote in the Telegraph on Tuesday: "For far too long, we have tended to carve up the country through a devolve and forget approach.
"We have devised transport strategies for Scotland, for Wales, for Northern Ireland and Northern England - and yet, incredible as it may seem, we have failed to produce a UK-wide transport strategy."
"Look at the delays on the M4 as it goes west into South Wales. The Welsh Labour government managed to spend £144 million on a plan for relieving congestion (I kid you not) and then mystifyingly junked the scheme," he wrote.
'Choca-bloca'
Now speaking to BBC Wales, Mr Shapps said: "The A55 people know gets very choca-bloca if you're trying to get through to Manchester and Liverpool and north Wales.
"And we know the M4 - there's been a lot of talk about an M4 relief road - or indeed the Welsh Government through the Burns review has looked at different solutions to that.
"This is really just to say, brilliant, let's work together to get them fixed."
He said the review "says we will primarily look to work with devolved administrations - the Welsh Government in this case - to help to build, construct, with assistance where appropriate, and maintain these things".
The UK government said it would fund a £20m project to look at a wide-range development of projects identified by the review, across the UK.
As part of that, it would look at rail improvements in South-East Wales building on ideas from the Welsh Government's Burns Commission, which proposed spending £800m on public transport to deal with the bottle necks on the M4 around Newport.
But Mr Shapps suggests it will look at the wider road scheme.
Mr Shapps said: "I'm putting in a £20m to kickstart work on some of these projects so we can get to the appropriate answers like what happens to the A55 in north Wales connecting England?
"What happens with the M4 - whether the relief road is the right approach or whether some other sort of Burns report type approach - is a question we can answer in the process."
"This isn't about powers, it's about looking at the overall picture and casting our eye wide enough to look beyond the borders of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland about how we all connected together as a wider family."
As well as Wales the connectivity review is assessing the feasibility of a bridge or tunnel between Northern Ireland and Scotland.
Part of the UK government's strategy to 'boost the union' at the moment is to invest in projects - particularly infrastructure - around the UK, which can then be branded as 'UK government funded.'
This review looking at transport links between the four nations appears to be their latest tool to do this.
At times some Conservative MPs and figures in UK government have expressed frustration that they hadn't, until a new law passed last year, kept hold of powers as a central UK government to invest in devolved areas like road infrastructure in the nations.
But the strategy hasn't always made them popular with the Welsh government who have accused them of trying to ride roughshod over devolved responsibilities.
So what's not clear is: what happens if the UK government decide a project like the M4 relief road, which Welsh ministers scrapped, is a solution they want to invest in?
Things like planning are still devolved so a lot of these projects could still be vetoed.
Grant Shapps said today he wanted to work in cooperation with Welsh ministers, not take over powers for things like trunk roads in Wales, but their Plan B if this doesn't work isn't yet clear.