First Minister 'reckless' over nations stance, says Simon Hart
By James Williams
BBC Politics Wales
- Published
It is "reckless" for the first minister to suggest the UK "as it is, is over", according to the Welsh Secretary.
Simon Hart accused Mark Drakeford of "an overt act of flirtation with Plaid Cymru".
It follows Mr Drakeford's comments to MPs that a new union should be created to reflect a "voluntary association of four nations".
In his conference speech, the Welsh Labour leader called for "home rule for Wales in a successful United Kingdom".
Giving evidence to the Welsh Affairs Select Committee on Thursday, Mr Drakeford also said his idea of "home rule" meant that "the powers we have, and the devolution settlement we develop, would be guaranteed and would not be interfered with in the way we have seen so vividly in recent months".
He said that pro-devolution unionist politicians would be in "great danger" if they only offered "tweaking" of the status quo.
Mr Drakeford said: "I do think the effect of the pandemic and last 12 months has been to polarise opinion in Wales about how Wales should be governed.
"There are some people who take a lesson that we would be better off handing Wales back to Whitehall, there are some Conservative candidates standing in the Senedd elections who apparently take that view.
"And it has undoubtedly strengthened interest in those people who believe Wales should be taken out of the United Kingdom altogether," he added.
Asked about the comments on the BBC Politics Wales programme, Welsh Secretary and Conservative MP Mr Hart, said: "I think it was an overt act of flirtation with Plaid Cymru in the run-up to the election.
"I think he realises if he wants to remain first minister he has to do a deal with Plaid, it's the only option on the table. He hasn't denied that, I've heard.
"In order to do that he has to start making noises about the union that has to appeal to his Plaid Cymru colleagues. I think it's quite a reckless thing."
Mr Hart said he believed the UK "benefits" Wales and that the UK-wide procurement of Covid-19 vaccines "demonstrates just one example" that the UK "is a positive influence but it doesn't mean that some of the other arguments are not valid".
Plaid Cymru wants to hold a referendum on Welsh independence if it wins May's Senedd election, although the power to do so lies at Westminster.
Also speaking on Politics Wales, Plaid leader Adam Price said: "We sincerely believe that independence is ultimately the only sustainable way whereby Wales can achieve its incredible potential as a nation that isn't being delivered at the moment and whereby we can achieve social and economic justice for everyone that lives in Wales."
Mark Reckless, MS for Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party, said: "The mask has slipped, revealing that Labour is not truly a party in favour of the Union, but a soft nationalist party working with Plaid Cymru to separate Wales from it.
"What would risk the Union being over is not voting for Abolish at this election, since all the other main parties are directly or indirectly causing Wales to sleepwalk towards independence."