Plaid Cymru conference: Party pledges new economic agency for Wales
- Published
Wales needs a new agency to develop the country's economy, Plaid Cymru has said.
The party has pledged to set up a new organisation called Prosperity Wales if it wins the Senedd election in May.
Economy spokeswoman Helen Mary Jones said it would draw on expertise from the business world, as well as specialists in tackling inequality and decarbonisation.
The Welsh Development Agency (WDA) was scrapped in 2006.
The announcement means both main opposition parties are going into the election promising to establish economic development agencies.
The Conservatives say they will bring back the WDA, which had responsibility for encouraging business growth in Wales up until it was abolished.
Its functions were absorbed by the Welsh Government, led at the time by Labour's Rhodri Morgan.
Speaking ahead of her speech at Plaid's virtual party conference, Ms Jones said only her party would have "the vision, ambition and passion to build the fair, green and prosperous nation - an equal nation - that we all want to live in".
Plaid said the agency would be focused on nurturing local businesses, helping firms to innovate, and would put its attention where it was needed most.
She said: "Tasked with developing our economy in such a way that opportunities are created fairly across our nation, there will be an emphasis on addressing historical patterns of discrimination that have led to chronic injustice and inequality in the way our economy has functioned.
"Come the election in May, Labour will have had 21 years in which they have failed to deliver the transformation that Wales so desperately needs.
"A third of our children are in poverty, our valleys still bear the scars of the ravages of Thatcherism and our rural communities remain fragile," she said.
Saturday is the second day of Plaid's virtual conference, being held on social media.
On Friday leader Adam Price said Covid had exposed Britain's "crushing poverty" and "corrupt elite".
"Britain isn't working for us anymore - the Britain of my parents' generation, a brave and hopeful place, no longer exists," he said.