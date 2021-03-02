Budget 2021: What does it mean for me in Wales?
On Wednesday afternoon Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his annual Budget statement to the House of Commons.
It outlines big decisions on what the UK government will spend money on, the state of the economy and any plans for raising or lowering taxes.
This year a lot of it will focus on the economic recovery from Covid, and what will happen to support such as the furlough scheme.
Because some things, like business rates and health, are devolved some announcements will be England-only. So what will apply to Wales? And what do we know already?
Money in your pocket
Figures from HMRC show that on 30 November 125,000 jobs in Wales were furloughed, protected under the UK government's Coronavirus Job Protection Scheme.
By the end of December that had risen to 158,700 and provisional estimates from HMRC report that had increased to 178,000 by the end of January.
That accounts for 12% of the Welsh workforce
The furlough scheme is UK-wide, and the chancellor is expected to say it will be extended until the end of September.
The earliest the UK government currently plans to lift all legal limits on social contact in England is 21 June, but the Welsh government has not yet announced a date for all restrictions easing.
Last year, the Welsh government criticised the chancellor for not extending the furlough scheme when Wales went into its firebreak lockdown.
A UK government source has told the BBC the chancellor will also extend the £20 weekly increase to Universal Credit, that was introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic in April, for six months.
Figures for January show there were around 280,000 people receiving Universal Credit in Wales then.
Labour and some Conservative MPs, including Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb, have been calling for the weekly increase to be extended for at least 12 months or more.
Universal Credit decisions apply to claimants in Wales too because it is a UK-wide benefit.
Mr Sunak will also outline details of a new UK-wide payment for self-employed workers. He will announce that a fourth Self-Employed Income Support Scheme will be available to claim from next month worth 80% of three months' average trading profits - up to £7,500 in total.
When the scheme was launched it was based on tax returns for 2018-2019, but due to new data being available the Treasury says more newly self-employed people will now be eligible.
What's happening to taxes?
Reports suggest Mr Sunak may extend the stamp duty holiday for property sales in England. But the equivalent tax, land transaction tax, is devolved in Wales so this will be a matter for the Welsh government to decide.
He has also said he will "level" with the public about repaying vast sums of money spent during the crisis, and reports suggest he could announce some tax increases.
Some taxes are devolved in Wales, but some think the chancellor could raise the corporation tax (that would apply to Wales too) from its current level of 19% to up to 25%. It would be staggered over the course of the parliament, reportedly bringing in £12bn.
The business secretary also said the VAT cut for hospitality firms, which was UK-wide, will continue.
Your local area
We can expect a couple of announcements that might affect your local area.
The Treasury will announce a £150m UK-wide pot to help community groups take over their local struggling pubs, arts venues or sports clubs.
It's being dubbed the "Community Ownership Fund", and will allow community groups to bid for up to £250,000 of matched-funding to help them buy local assets to run as community-owned businesses.
Mr Sunak is also expected to announce £4.8m to pilot a hydrogen production centre in Holyhead in Anglesey, which would produce and distribute hydrogen made using renewable energy to use in HGVs.
The Treasury said this hydrogen would be used to "decarbonise high carbon-emitting transport" as part of plans to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
The budget is also set to bring forward £58.7m of funding over the next five years for investment in three "City and Growth Deals" in Swansea Bay, north Wales and mid Wales.
City and Growth Deals use funding from the Welsh government, UK government and other organisations such as businesses and universities to support regeneration projects and economic growth in areas such as agriculture, infrastructure, transport and technology.
The chancellor is also set to announce £30m in funding towards a rail testing complex in south Wales, located at the Nant Helen surface mine and Onllwyn coal washery at the head of the Dulais and Tawe valleys.
The Welsh government had estimated the project would cost about £150m, and the Treasury says it will "match fund" up to £30m, with the remaining £128m from the Welsh government and private sector investment.
Tackling the virus
The UK's Covid vaccination rollout will receive an extra £1.65bn in the Budget and the chancellor will announce £22m of the programme's funding will be used in a trial to see if mixing different vaccine doses works.
Wales will continue to get a proportional share of vaccines and the Welsh government plans to offer all adults in Wales a first dose of the vaccine by 31 July 2021.
Extra funding for Wales?
Because some areas are devolved, any announcements around things like support for apprenticeships, culture, the NHS and business grants will be England-only.
Usually when the UK government spends money on devolved areas, the devolved governments get a proportional share of cash to spend on whatever they like called a "Barnett consequential".
But because of unprecedented levels of public spending during the pandemic, the Treasury is now giving periodic upfront lump sums of extra funding for coronavirus to the devolved governments.
For example, in February the Treasury announced an extra £650m in funding for the Welsh government as a result of planned extra spending in England to tackle coronavirus, which brought the total funding transferred from Westminster to Cardiff since the pandemic to £5.85bn.
On Tuesday the Welsh government announced its final budget for the year and said it would spend an extra £1.1bn in the next financial year.
That included an extra £224m for housing, schools and other infrastructure, £630m for health and social care and £200m set aside for businesses support.