Senedd election: Labour pledges energy revolution for Wales
Labour will put Wales "at the forefront of the global energy revolution" if the party wins the Senedd election in May, the party's Welsh leader is pledging.
First Minister Mark Drakeford says Wales can use "wind, water and wave" to create "the jobs of the future".
In a pre-recorded speech to Welsh Labour's virtual spring conference, he also calls for a "more powerful devolution settlement".
Mr Drakeford wants "home rule for Wales in a successful United Kingdom".
Leader of Welsh Labour and first minister since December 2018, Mr Drakeford has already said he does not intend to serve a full term if he is reappointed after the election.
In his pre-recorded message on Friday - which will be shared publicly on social media - he says a Labour government would put the "urgent need" to tackle climate change "at the heart of everything we do".
"We are so lucky, in our country, to have all the natural resources we need to put Wales at the forefront of the global energy revolution which the world will need," Mr Drakeford says in the message.
"Wind, water and wave - the next Welsh Labour Government will make those assets work to create the jobs of the future and, in doing so, make our contribution to securing the future of our beautiful but fragile planet."
In response to a growing debate around Wales' future in the UK, Mr Drakeford says: "We need a more powerful devolution settlement, one in which we secure home rule for Wales in a successful United Kingdom - internationalist, not nationalist; outward facing, not inward looking."
With an apparent nod to the independence movement, he says: "Yes for Wales, of course - that's what I have been throughout my whole life - but yes to a Wales that takes ownership of its own destiny alongside working people in Scotland, England and Northern Ireland who share our progressive values.
"Yes to a Wales which has the confidence of knowing that we are at our best when we break down barriers, not build them up, where we create our future alongside others, not despite or against them."
Labour has been in government in Wales since devolution began in 1999, forming a coalition with the Liberal Democrats in 2000 and Plaid Cymru in 2007.
The party won 29 of the 60 seats in the 2016 Senedd election and governs with the support of Liberal Democrat Kirsty Williams and independent member Lord Elis-Thomas.
Labour lost six Welsh seats to the Conservatives at the last UK general election in 2019.
The Senedd election is due to take place on 6 May, although a law has been passed in light of the pandemic to allow a delay of up to six months if two-thirds of members think it necessary for safety or other reasons.