UK Treasury to control Wales' 'levelling up' fund cash
- Published
The Treasury has announced a £4.8bn "levelling up fund" for local projects will now be UK-wide, not England only.
It means UK ministers will decide how some of the cash is spent on schemes such as regeneration projects in Wales.
The announcement of £4bn for England last year triggered an extra £800m for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
However, the Treasury now says it will run the fund for all four UK nations rather than hand any extra cash to the devolved governments.
As previously announced, under the UK chancellor's spending review, the first ministers of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland would have been able to decide what to do with their share of the £800m.
Plaid Cymru accused UK ministers of "undermining Welsh democracy".
But the UK Government says its "levelling up" agenda aims to reduce regional inequality in the UK.
On Wednesday, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay said that communities in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland would benefit from "at least £800m" of investment by the UK government for town centre and high street regeneration, local transport, cultural and heritage projects.
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said the fund represents "significant investment in Wales and is testament to our determination to level up the whole of the UK".
The funding is not additional to money previously announced at last year's Spending Review, but it has now been confirmed it will be run as a UK-wide fund, not a fund for England with extra cash given to the other nations under the Barnett formula.
In the UK Internal Market Act passed last year, the UK Government was granted new spending powers in areas that are otherwise devolved, such as powers to spend on infrastructure and cultural and educational facilities.
'Allocated according to political interests'
Plaid Cymru Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP said the announcement was "about undermining Welsh democracy and the proven priorities of our country".
"Our communities are crying out for funding, but with an election around the corner it's clear that this Tory funding won't be spent to remedy the long-term needs of Wales but will be allocated according to political interests," she said.
"Boris Johnson and his cronies in Westminster should have no hand in deciding which projects receive funding."
The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.