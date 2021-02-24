Covid: All adults in Wales to be offered jab by end of July
All adults in Wales will have been offered a first Covid vaccine by 31 July, the health minister has promised.
Vaughan Gething has said matching Prime Minister Boris Johnson's jab pledge for the whole UK will depend on supplies.
The new date is a few months ahead of the original autumn plan laid out by the Welsh Government in January.
Over-50s and over-16s with an underlying health condition will be offered vaccines by the middle of April, Mr Gething added.
Wales is currently ahead of the other UK nations in the proportion of the population that has been vaccinated.
Mr Gething is responsible for the roll out of the vaccines in Wales while the UK government purchases the vaccines.
Meanwhile, support is to be offered for rapid testing in private and public organisations with more than 50 employees. Mr Gething said workplaces that are at higher risk will be prioritised.
Targeted community testing will also begin in parts of Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taf, in a bid to find people with coronavirus who do not have symptoms.
Lateral flow tests - plastic devices that aim to give results within half an hour - will be used.
There have been more than 4.1 million confirmed cases and 121,000 deaths of people with coronavirus in the UK, while in Wales at least 7,000 people have died and more than 200,000 have tested positive for Covid.
About 18 million people in the UK have had their first Covid jab with 878,000 of those in Wales. In Wales, nearly 50,000 have now been given a second dose of the vaccine.
Wales has the lowest Covid case rate of any of the UK nations, with an infection rate of 76 cases per 100,000 people.
Mr Gething told a press conference that a revised vaccine strategy will be published this week that will set out how "we will grow and adapt the places where vaccines are being administered".
His announcement comes as the joint committee on vaccination (JCVI) agreed that people on the learning disability register should now be prioritised.
He said the Welsh Government, which follows the JCVI's prioritisation advice, will look at how that information impacts its plans.