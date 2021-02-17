Boris Johnson says devolution not an overall disaster
Devolution has not been an "overall" disaster, Boris Johnson has said.
Speaking on visit to a vaccination centre in Cwmbran, Torfaen, he said "it depends" what the devolved authorities do.
Since 1999, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have had more control over their own affairs.
The comments come after some Conservatives became election candidates after telling members they would support abolishing the Senedd.
Asked if he thought devolution had been a disaster, he said: "Certainly not overall, absolutely not overall."
He said he had been a "proud beneficiary" of devolution when he was mayor of London.
"I think that devolution can work very well, but it depends very much on what the devolved authorities do," he added.
Also while on the visit, Mr Johnson said the UK and Welsh governments were working to "concert" their messages on lockdown, as they have had different approaches during the pandemic.
What is devolution?
In Wales, the National Assembly was set up following a referendum in 1997.
Its powers grew and, after a further referendum in 2011, it gained law-making powers and has since changed its name to the Welsh Parliament/Senedd Cymru.
Elections to the Senedd determine what ministers form the Welsh Government, which is a separate body, and is currently led by First Minister Mark Drakeford.