Covid: Welsh Government to receive extra £650m from Treasury
By James Williams
BBC Wales political correspondent
- Published
The Welsh Government is set to receive an extra £650m in funding as a result of additional Covid-19 spending by the UK Treasury.
It brings the total funding transferred from Westminster to Cardiff since the pandemic to £5.85bn.
Ministers in Cardiff will be able to carry any of the £650m not spent by April over to the next financial year.
Welcoming the cash, the Welsh Government said it "comes at the eleventh hour".
A spokeswoman said the announcement comes "just days before we are due to publish our final spending plans for the year".
"It should also be noted that this is our Barnett [Formula] share of funding allocated to tackle the pandemic in England," she added.
"The limited arrangements to carry forward additional funding falls short of the full range of additional budgetary flexibilities we have been seeking, including full access to our own reserve next year."
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart MP said the extra funding for the Welsh Government was "on top of all of the other UK Government support packages including the furlough scheme, the Eat Out to Help Scheme and the different business loans".
"It is important that this funding now gets to the businesses and individuals across Wales as we look to rebuild the UK economy," he added.
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay MP said: "We have worked closely with the Welsh Government in advance of this announcement to ensure they have the certainty they need ahead of finalising their budget on 16 February."
At the start of January, Boris Johnson was asked to apologise after the UK government wrongly announced that Wales would receive an additional £227m of funding.
Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts accused the Chancellor Rishi Sunak of "wilful misrepresentation" for announcing previously announced funding as new cash.