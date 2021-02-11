Brexit: Drakeford says UK ministers lacking urgency on ports
- Published
The first minister has accused the UK government of lacking urgency addressing falling freight numbers at Welsh ports.
Mark Drakeford called the UK government transport secretary's response to a letter on the matter "pure Pollyanna".
A little over a month since the post-Brexit transition period ended freight at Welsh ports is "dramatically down".
The UK government has been asked to respond to Mr Drakeford's criticism, made at a Senedd committee on Thursday.
Mr Drakeford told the committee his Economy Minister, Ken Skates, had written to the UK government's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and the first minister summed up the response from Mr Shapps.
"There is nothing that the secretary of state could see that was going wrong at Holyhead or in the south west of Wales, that these are merely teething troubles and that they will all just sort themselves out and everything will be fine again," the first minister said.
"Well, of course, I hope that he's right... there are some signs that that traffic is recovering at those ports but there is a long way to go."
Traditionally, lorries from continental Europe with goods for Irish customers have taken a short ferry route into the south east of England, driven across the UK and taken another short ferry to Ireland.
Holyhead, Fishguard and Pembroke Dock have all benefited from this traffic.
But since 1 January, lorry drivers taking that route have to go through two sets of border checks in and out of the UK.
"Here we are facing the hard realities of what leaving the European Union means," Mr Drakeford told Senedd members.
"Trade that in November flowed without any friction at all and with no need for checks is now facing real friction and increasing checks, because remember we're only in the early stages of this - there are temporary arrangements in place that are making this easier than it will be after April and after July.
"There's an urgency about it which I don't detect an urgent response at the Whitehall level, nor do I detect a genuine engagement with the seriousness of the impact that the deal is having on Wales and on major ports."
Mr Drakeford said there was "no doubt" that traffic is now flowing up through Northern Ireland and then across to Liverpool and Scotland in order to avoid the "new challenges" that there are coming travelling between Wales and the Republic of Ireland.
Conservative MP and former Welsh secretary Stephen Crabb has said the UK government needs to "get a grip" on ensuring more streamlined procedures for hauliers.