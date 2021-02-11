Covid: Rhondda vaccine centre 'to temporarily close due to supply issues'
- Published
A mass vaccination centre in Rhondda will temporarily close "due to supply issues", according to the local MP.
Chris Bryant said in a social media video that it was because of a lack of supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Other mass vaccination centres in Wales are also expected to reduce their operating hours, in response to a planned reduction in supplies of the AstraZeneca jab.
The Welsh Government said a reduced supply had been planned for.
Wales became the first UK nation on Wednesday to have given first doses to 20% of the population, after a slow start.
It is on course to meet its mid-February target of offering a jab to the over 70s and the clinically extremely vulnerable.
On Facebook the Labour MP for the Rhondda said that while progress so far has been "brilliant, it's a shame that the lack of supply of the Pfizer vaccine for the next two or three weeks means that the mass vaccination centre is going to have to close temporarily".
Mr Bryant added: "It will be up and running very soon and I'm pushing very hard to make sure that the supplies do come through so that we can start on the next set of categories as well as getting the second doses done."
However, officials say they have sufficient stocks of Pfizer vaccine to significantly increase the number of second doses next week, as those who had a first dose in December are now due for their next injection.
Health boards will determine how vaccines are delivered over the next two weeks, with mass vaccination centres changing their opening times to reflect the reduction in supply.
Officials are expecting fewer doses from AstraZeneca, before deliveries return to recent levels from the beginning of March.
A Welsh Government spokesman said: "Over the next couple of weeks, we are expecting a slight reduction in the amount of vaccines we will receive from the UK government - this is a planned and expected change in supply that will affect the whole of the UK.
"We have factored this into our plans and it will not affect people's appointments or delay when people are due to get their second dose. The supply of vaccines is expected to ramp up significantly from the beginning of March.
"Every dose of vaccine we receive will continue to be delivered immediately to all those who need it. Our vaccination teams continue to do an incredible job to vaccinate everyone as quickly as possible."
The UK government is procuring the vaccine for all four home nations.
A spokesman for the Westminster administration said: "We are confident that the steady, regular supply of doses will continue to support the vaccine rollout in the weeks ahead.
"If you get called for a vaccine, please continue go to your appointment."
At the end of January, the UK vaccines minister Nadim Zahawi warned that new manufacturing processes meant supply was "lumpy and bumpy, it gets better and stabilises and improves going forward."
The health board which covers Rhondda - Cwm Taf Morgannwg - was also asked for comment.