PM Boris Johnson's Bridgend battery centre claim confusion
Labour has called for "clarity" after Boris Johnson appeared to mistakenly claim Bridgend was "to be one of the great centres of battery manufacturing".
Shadow Welsh Secretary Nia Griffith said there was "no evidence" for this.
She said his words were "deeply unfair" when the town was "reeling from the closure of Ford".
BBC Wales is not aware of any plans for a battery factory in Bridgend. The UK government has been asked to comment.
The prime minister's official spokesman said he would check Mr Johnson's comments, in response to a question from Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts, with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
In December, it was announced that a Britishvolt electric car battery factory that would create 3,000 jobs was going to be built in Blyth, Northumberland, rather than St Athan in the Vale of Glamorgan as had been previously planned.
That announcement came days after a decision from another company, Ineos, to build its 4x4 vehicle in France rather than Bridgend - just 13 miles away from St Athan.
Britishvolt had previously signed a memorandum of understanding with the Welsh Government in July 2020 to build the plant in St Athan, Vale of Glamorgan.
Speaking at Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Johnson had said Bridgend was "going to be the one of the great centres of battery manufacturing in this country if not the world".
Speaking later, Liz Saville Roberts said: "Perhaps the prime minister knows something that we don't.
"Otherwise, by bringing up the example of a project that lost out in favour of a site in England, he has entirely proved my point that under Westminster, Wales continually loses out on R&D [research and development] funding."
Ms Griffiths said: "It is deeply unfair for the prime minister to be so loose with his words when Bridgend has faced so many set backs on his watch. The community is still reeling from the closure of Ford and the loss of the Ineos project to France. It's simply not good enough."