Tenants paid estimated £4.1m in accidentally banned service fees
By David Deans
BBC News
- Published
Social housing tenants have paid an estimated £4.1m in unlawful service charges after the Welsh Government accidentally imposed a ban.
Landlords collect the fees for grounds maintenance, the upkeep of blocks of flats cleaning windows and other jobs.
But a law banning tenancy fees in 2019 unintentionally outlawed collecting the levies from social housing residents with a specific type of contract.
The Welsh Government now wants to legalise the fees that were charged.
Welsh Government papers suggested stopping the fees would be fraught with difficulty - potentially disrupting tenants benefits.
Paying back the fees could also threaten the finances of some of the landlords involved, it is claimed.
But questions have also been raised by Senedd lawyers over whether the Welsh Parliament is able to legislate to rectify the problem, which BBC Wales understands only came to light last December.
South Wales Central MS Neil McEvoy said it was an "absolute mess" and called for the fees to be repaid to the tenants themselves.
Most in social housing have been unaffected by the mistake.
According to a Welsh Government document the 2019 law, which came into force on 1 September of that year, effectively barred the use of service charges for a small group of tenants who have an assured shorthold tenancy, many of whom live in supported accommodation.
Around 4,500 tenants are currently thought to have been subject to "prohibited service charges".
A total of 33 registered social landlords - such as housing associations - have received the payments. Individual organisation's liabilities range from £2,000 to more than £600,000, with an estimated total of £3.5m in payments made.
18 third sector providers of supported accommodation were also hit, having collected £686,000 in payments.
Ministers have proposed an amendment to a separate Senedd housing bill to retrospectively make the payments legal, to be considered by the institution on Wednesday.
But legal advice from the Welsh Parliament's legal services - leaked by Neil McEvoy - questions whether making laws on registered social landlords is something the Senedd can do, without permission from the Welsh secretary.
The advice said it did not believe the parliament could make laws on the landlords concerned.
The Welsh Government believes, however that the changes are within the powers of the devolved parliament.
Under the terms of the changes landlords will be barred from using issuing a section 21 no fault eviction order to affected tenants for six months from the date the fees are permitted, but the legal advice says a section eight eviction, which can be made if a tenant is in breach of contract, could be made.
The lawyers suggest to members of the Senedd that they may wish to ask the minister Julie James if it is satisfactory for a tenant to be made retrospectively in breach of the terms of their tenancy, and whether it is compliant with the European Convention on Human Rights.
The Welsh Government paper adds that if social housing providers stopped charging tenants could face having their benefits reassessed.
That could lead to a leaving tenants without benefits while their claims are looked at.
Landlords could be unable to continue providing accommodation if they had to hand the money back.
Ministers admit that the "urgent" nature of the changes means it has "not been subject to a formal consultation".
However the Welsh Government paper said "it has been discussed in detail with stakeholder bodies representing those affected, including both tenants and landlords".
Neil McEvoy accused the government of "bringing huge changes to a bill, at the last minute, when they know there is little time to scrutinise those changes".
'Complex issue'
A spokeswoman for Community Housing Cymru, which represents not-for-profit housing providers, said: "Service charges fund a range of support that help keep homes clean, safe and comfortable. Late last year, we became aware of an unintended consequence of legislation which affects a small proportion of tenants as a result of the type of tenancy they hold.
"This is a complex issue and our focus has been to ensure that tenants continue to receive high quality services and do not suffer any financial hardship.
"The Department for Work and Pensions has advised that benefit payments will remain in place to cover the cost of these charges and the Welsh Government has put in place proposals which, if implemented, would provide certainty and fairness for landlords and tenants on all types of tenancy agreements."
A Welsh Government spokeswoman said: "The upcoming debate on the Renting Homes Bill will give members the opportunity for appropriate scrutiny. From time to time Senedd lawyers may take a different stance, but we are confident that the Senedd has competence to pass this Bill."