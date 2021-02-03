Covid: 'Unclear' how three variant cases in Wales caught virus
There is no clear evidence about how three people confirmed as having the South African coronavirus variant caught it, Wales' health minister said.
Vaughan Gething said the cases were found in Conwy, Anglesey and Neath Port Talbot.
The other 10 cases previously identified in Wales had been linked to travel from South Africa.
He said Public Health Wales was looking at whether there had been "wider community spread".
The "fact that we've only got a handful of cases at present" suggested there was not sustained community transmission, Mr Gething said.
The UK government has been conducting "surge testing" in parts of England, amid concerns variants are spreading among people there, but that is not currently being considered in Wales.
Meanwhile the health minister said Wales had vaccinated more people as a percentage of the population than any other UK nation.
"But this isn't a race between countries of the UK," he said.
'Forensic investigation'
Mr Gething told a press conference that in three cases identified in Wales "there is currently no clear evidence of how they may have caught the virus".
The two cases in north Wales had the "same genetic sequence and they were tested on the same day in the same laboratory".
"Public Health Wales is carrying out a detailed and forensic investigation into each of these cases to discover when and how each person became infected with the South African variant strain and whether there is any evidence of wider community spread," the health minister said.
He said investigations would look at whether those who got the variant "came into contact with other people".
But he said ministers were not "going to look to an approach that has whole community testing across a whole local authority area".
"We're looking at targeted testing. That's why the backward contact tracing is really important to understand who those people may have been in contact with."