Wales election: Deputy presiding officer Ann Jones to stand down
- Published
Deputy Presiding Officer Ann Jones has announced she is standing down from the Senedd at May's election.
Vale of Clwyd member since 1999, in 2007 she was the first backbencher to introduce new legislation - ensuring all new homes have sprinkler systems.
Labour is defending a majority of just 768 over the Conservatives, who hold the equivalent seat at Westminster.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "Ann is a one-of-a-kind presence in Welsh politics."
"As she stands down, we will miss her wise counsel in the Welsh Labour group but know she will continue to make an important contribution to Wales."
'Enormously proud'
Ms Jones, who is 67, said: "After 22 years, I've decided not to seek re-election to the Welsh Parliament.
"This decision has been difficult, but I feel now is the right time to step back and allow a new candidate to represent Welsh Labour."
She said she was "enormously proud" to have introduced the law under which Wales was the first country in the world to make sprinklers compulsory in all new homes.
Ms Jones was awarded the OBE in this year's New Year's Honours List.