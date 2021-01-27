Covid: Ten South African coronavirus variant cases in Wales
There have been 10 cases of the South African coronavirus variant identified in Wales, a senior official has said.
Wales' Chief Scientific Adviser Rob Orford said all had been cases recorded in people who had travelled abroad.
UK government ministers are expected to announce that British residents arriving in England from Covid hotspots will have to quarantine in hotels.
There are concerns vaccines may not work as well against the variant.
At least 77 cases have been identified in the UK.
"The emergence of these new variants pose new challenges for us," Mr Orford told a Welsh Government coronavirus briefing, "because of their potential to alter the course of the pandemic".
"The concern is that a new variant will emerge that won't respond to treatment and vaccines, putting us back to where we began."
The Kent strain - which was identified in the UK and is thought to be more contagious - is the dominant strain across Wales, Mr Orford said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said that early evidence suggested it was more deadly.
Mr Orford did not refer to the prime minister, but he said three studies looking at death rates had "not been able to say that definitively".