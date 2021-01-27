Covid: Plan to allow Senedd election Covid delay published
The Senedd election could be delayed from May until as late as 5 November under proposals published by the Welsh Government.
Welsh ministers say they are taking steps in case the pandemic stops the election going ahead safely on 6 May.
Voters will also be able to send someone to vote on their behalf if they are self-isolating.
Opponents said ministers must explain under what circumstances they would seek to change the date.
The Welsh Elections (Coronavirus) Bill allows the date of the election to be moved by up to six months.
Such a decision would require two thirds of Senedd members to agree to it.
The legislation also delays the dissolution of the Welsh Parliament - the date at which the institution formally breaks up.
Under the bill, the Senedd will not dissolve until a week before the election, instead of 21 days before, so it can carry on meeting to deal with any Covid-related legislation.
Emergency proxy votes will be available for people who cannot go to the polls as a result of coronavirus, for example if they have to self-isolate.
Local Government Minister Julie James said the government was committed to holding the election on May 6, but "we need to act now to respond to the potential risks to the election arising from the pandemic".
"Given the unpredictable nature of the virus, there is significant uncertainty about what the public health situation will be like in May," she said.
Conservatives said they would "lend" ministers their support to bring in the bill.
But Tory Senedd member Mark Isherwood said: "The Welsh Government has not said what situation the pandemic needs to be in to require an election delay, and our continued support would require the Welsh Government to specify what the 'bar' will need to be before the first minister formally requests an delay."