Tory Senedd leader Paul Davies staying despite drinking row
The Conservative leader in the Welsh Parliament is staying in the role, despite being seen drinking with other politicians in the Senedd while a pub alcohol ban was in force.
Paul Davies was told he had "unanimous" support from Tory members of the Senedd (MS) to continue in his post.
Mr Davies and two other politicians apologised for the drinking incident.
The Senedd is referring the matter to its standards commissioner and to Cardiff Council as licensing authority.
An investigation found that five people - including four members of the Senedd - were seen drinking on 8 December, four days into a ban on pubs serving alcohol.
Mr Davies, along with fellow Tory Member of the Senedd (MS) Darren Millar and their chief of staff Paul Smith apologised for their actions but denied any wrongdoing.
Labour MS Alun Davies, seen drinking with them, also apologised and denied wrongdoing, and has been suspended from his group.
BBC Wales has asked for clarification as to the identity of the fifth person, another MS.
Presiding Officer Elin Jones said the Senedd Commission's internal investigation concluded alcohol was consumed "by five individuals in the Senedd's licensed tearoom, four of whom are elected members".
She said the matter was being referred to Cardiff Council as the licensing authority and to the Senedd Standards Commissioner given the involvement of elected members.
"The regulations in place at the time imposed strict restrictions on members of the public with regard to the consumption of alcohol," she said.
"Given that the possible breach in question occurred as a result of the consumption of alcohol by Members of the Senedd, I have also written to the Standards Commissioner to ask him to investigate whether these Members acted in accordance with the duty in the Code of Conduct to conduct themselves in a manner which maintains and strengthens the public's trust and confidence in the integrity of the Senedd."
Following the revelations about the incident, a number of grassroots Conservatives said they felt that Mr Davies should step down.
'Carrying the can'
However, following a meeting of the Tory Senedd group on Friday, its chair Janet Finch-Saunders MS said: "The group extended its unanimous support for Paul Davies to continue in his post as leader of the group."
When asked his opinion at Friday's Covid press conference, First Minister Mark Drakeford said he hoped the sole member of tearoom staff on duty that evening would not be blamed for the incident.
"I'm very anxious that this does not all result in that person carrying the can for what happened that evening," he said.
"That was a single female member of staff faced with a collection of senior Senedd members.
"The idea that the person, the staff member, was to blame seems to me completely incredulous and I very much hope that this does not head in that direction."