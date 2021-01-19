Covid: Politicians drank on Senedd premises despite booze ban
A group of politicians drank alcohol on Welsh Parliament premises, days after the ban on serving drinks in pubs took effect.
BBC Wales has been told Conservative Senedd leader Paul Davies, Darren Millar and Nick Ramsay were drinking together in early December.
Senedd authorities are investigating an "incident" which "may have been contrary to public health regulations".
BBC Wales has been told Labour Senedd member Alun Davies was also involved.
It is understood he has been suspended from the Senedd's Labour group.
"A member has been suspended from the privileges of Senedd Labour Group membership while an investigation takes place into this alleged incident," a spokesman for the group said.
BBC Wales has asked the three Conservatives and Mr Davies to comment.
A ban on the sale, supply and consumption of alcohol in licensed premises came into force at 18:00 GMT on 4 December, although hospitality businesses can sell alcohol to take away after 18:00 GMT daily.
However, four days later, on 8 December, a group of Senedd members and staff were served alcohol in the Ty Hywel building in Cardiff Bay that houses the Senedd's offices.
An external catering company has the license for serving alcohol on Senedd premises. BBC Wales has asked Charlton House for a comment.
A spokesman for the Senedd Commission said: "We are aware of an incident on the Senedd estate last month which may have been contrary to public health regulations in force at the time.
"The Senedd Commission takes the public health regulations in Wales very seriously and is currently investigating the matter in order to establish an accurate account of what took place and to determine whether action may be required."