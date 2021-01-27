Coronaviruis: Vaughan Gething calls colleague's question 'ridiculous'
- Published
Wales' health minister called a Labour colleague's question "ridiculous" in a virtual Senedd committee meeting.
Vaughan Gething's remarks in response to Aberavon Senedd member David Rees were picked up by a microphone.
Mr Rees had asked how many care homes in Wales are currently allowing visits for relatives due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In April, Mr Gething was overheard swearing about Labour's Jenny Rathbone during a virtual Senedd sitting.
During a meeting of the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee on Wednesday, Mr Rees had asked how many care homes in Wales are currently allowing visits for relatives due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He asked: "How many care homes across Wales are you aware of that are allowing visits, and how many are not? Do you have those numbers?"
Mr Gething was seen raising his eyebrows and shaking his head before muttering: "Ridiculous question."
The question was answered by Deputy Health and Social Services Minister Julie Morgan, who told Mr Rees: "No, we don't have those numbers."
'Attempts to shut down scrutiny'
Later, Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies, said it was "not the first time that the health minister has been caught dismissing serious questions and concerns from his Labour colleagues".
"It's not a 'ridiculous question' to ask Vaughan Gething for specific numbers on those care homes allowing visits - far from it. These policies are a light at the end of the tunnel for residents and their families.
"The Welsh Labour government's arrogance and consistent attempts to shut down scrutiny has to stop."
'Just plain rude'
Plaid Cymru health spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth added: "We're talking about the most vulnerable of people, extremely concerned friends and relatives, and under-pressure care workers, and yet here we have the health minister, on record, dismissing legitimate concerns.
"Apart from being just plain rude, the health minister appears all too often to be keen to evade scrutiny on very important matters."
In April, First Minister Mark Drakeford dismissed calls to sack Mr Gething after he accidentally left his microphone on and swore during a virtual Senedd session.
Following a question from Cardiff Central Labour Senedd member Ms Rathbone, Mr Gething was heard saying to an unknown person: "What the [expletive] is the matter with her?"
What does David Rees say?
Mr Rees told BBC Wales: "I didn't hear any comment by the minister but have since seen several tweets that say he did make a comment.
"I asked a question that I believed many in my constituency and across Wales would want to know as to how many care homes were allowing visits by families of residents and it was answered by the deputy minister."