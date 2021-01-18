Covid vaccine: Drakeford faces 'go-slow' roll-out criticism
Wales' first minister has been accused of a "go-slow" vaccination strategy after he defended the speed of the Covid jab roll-out.
As of Friday, 126,375 people had been vaccinated, after at least 327,000 doses were delivered.
Mark Drakeford said one of the reasons more of the supply had not been used at once was to prevent "vaccinators standing around with nothing to do".
Former Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb said his comments were "astonishing".
Of the 327,000 vaccines, 280,000 are the Pfizer/BioNTech type which has to be stored at -70C temperatures.
At the weekend the chairwoman of Wales' vaccination board, Dr Gill Richardson, said the NHS was being supplied with as many vaccines as it could cope with.
Mr Drakeford told BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday the supply of the Pfizer vaccine had to last until February and was not being used all at once.
"There will be no point, and certainly it will be logistically very damaging to try to use all of that in the first week and then to have all our vaccinators standing around with nothing to do for another month," he said.
"The sensible thing to do is to use the vaccine you've got over the period that you've got it for so that your system can absorb it, they can go on working, that you don't have people standing around with nothing to do."
Mr Drakeford defended the speed of the roll-out, amid criticism it had been slower than other UK nations.
"These are very marginal differences and I don't think these are the most important issue," he said.
"The thing that limits us at the moment is supply and we're using every bit of the vaccine that we are getting.
In response, Mr Crabb, the MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, tweeted: "Some astonishing comments this morning from Labour's First Minister in Wales defending his go-slow vaccination strategy.
"Over-80s in Wales desperate to know when their vaccinations will be starting."
UK government vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi, when asked about the strategy in Wales to hold back some vaccine, said his view in England was to use up supply and ensure it "doesn't sit on a shelf or in a fridge".