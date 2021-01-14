'Give devolved nations more power' reform plan
Devolved nations would be handed greater powers under proposals for a "transformed UK" that Wales' first minister will help launch on Thursday.
A report by a Labour Senedd member and some other party members says Westminster should only control certain "strategic" policies.
These include defence and big decisions about the economy, the report suggests.
It urges Keir Starmer's UK Labour party to offer an alternative to independence or the status quo.
Labour should aim for a "genuine, cohesive voluntary union of nations", the report says, where every part of the country gets a "fair share" of resources.
First Minister Mark Drakeford will introduce the new report calling for radical constitutional reform in the UK on Thursday.
Senedd member Mick Antoniw, one of the authors, said the UK needed "urgent and radical reform".
"Until now, the debate over reform has been dominated by the choice of a sparse and ill thought-out model of independence or a hard-line unionism," said the Pontypridd MS.
"We believe there is a better way. A progressive reform which puts people and communities first, based on a voluntary union of nations coming together with common purpose and principles, a radical federalism.
"The solution is greater decentralisation of power and empowerment of people and communities through radical federalism."