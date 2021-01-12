Mohamud Mohammed Hassan: Hundreds march over arrested man's death
- Published
Hundreds of people have joined a march organised following claims a man died hours after being released by police in Cardiff.
The family of Mohamud Mohammed Hassan, 24, claim he was assaulted in custody.
More than 300 people took part in a march from the city centre to Cardiff Bay police station.
South Wales Police said it found no evidence of excessive force or misconduct but has referred itself to the police watchdog.
It said the referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) was standard practice following a death after police contact.
Earlier, First Minister Mark Drakeford said the reports of Mr Hassan's death were "deeply concerning".
Mr Hassan was arrested at his Roath home on Friday on suspicion of breach of the peace but released without charge on Saturday morning.
Mr Hassan's aunt Zainab Hassan told BBC Wales she had seen Mr Hassan within an hour of his release.
"He was released on Saturday morning with lots of wounds on his body and lots of bruises," she said.
"He didn't have these wounds when he was arrested and when he came out of Cardiff Bay police station, he had them."
In a virtual session of the Welsh Parliament on Monday, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said: "Every effort should be made to seek the truth of what happened.
He said he wanted to know why Mr Hassan was arrested and what happened during his arrest.
"Why did this young man die?," he added.
Mr Price said any inquiry should not be prejudged, but asked if the first minister would "help the family find those answers".
In response, Mr Drakeford said reports of the story were "deeply concerning".
"Our thoughts must be with the family of a young man who was... a fit and health individual," the Cardiff West MS said.
Mr Drakeford, who said the death must be "properly investigated", said the first step in any inquiry would be to allow the IOPC to carry out their work, which he said he expected "to be done rigorously and with full and visible independence".
He added that if there were things the Welsh Government could do "I will make sure that we attend properly to those".
Protesters on Tuesday afternoon chanted "no justice, no peace" and called for the police force to release CCTV of Mr Hassan's time in custody.
Some held signs that read "Black Lives Matter".
In a statement on Monday, South Wales Police said Mr Hassan was arrested at his home in Newport Road on Friday night and taken to Cardiff Bay police station.
He was released at 08:30 GMT on Saturday and officers returned to the property at about 22:30 following his death.
It added: "As part of the South Wales Police investigation CCTV and body-worn video has already been, and will continue to be, examined.
"This will assist in establishing and understanding the events that took place.
"Early findings by the force indicate no misconduct issues and no excessive force."