Wales election 2021: Plaid Cymru to harness 'spirit of 1999'
- Published
Plaid Cymru's leader has vowed to "harness the spirit" of the party's strong performance in the 1999 assembly election in next May's Senedd poll.
Adam Price said his party would invoke "the spirit of optimism, of hope, of a new beginning with a new government".
All Welsh Governments have been led by Labour, sometimes in coalition with Liberal Democrats or Plaid Cymru.
In 1999, Plaid won 17 of the 60 seats, some in traditional Labour heartlands such as the south Wales valleys.
It was the first election to the new Welsh Assembly, renamed Senedd Cymru/Welsh Parliament last year.
Plaid Cymru came second at the last devolved poll in 2016, winning 12 seats in Cardiff Bay, but it now has 10 after Lord Elis-Thomas quit the party and Neil McEvoy was expelled.
Mr Price said at May's election, under the slogan "Vote for Wales", Plaid Cymru will promise to form a government committed to creating a "fairer, greener future where our country thrives by taking control of its own affairs and unleashing its greatest potential - its people".
In December, Mr Price pledged Plaid would offer a referendum on Welsh independence if it formed a government and got a Senedd majority to back it.
However, the power to call such a vote would still lie with the UK government.
'Pride in our nation'
Revealing the slogan on Thursday, Mr Price said: "Vote for Wales - it seems obvious doesn't it?
"That's what we do in everyday life, whether it's supporting Wales on the sporting field or waving the dragon with pride wherever we are in the world.
"On May the 6th we can take the pride we have in our nation to the ballot box.
"Let's harness the spirit of 1999 - the spirit of optimism, of hope, of a new beginning with a new government."
A new law is being planned to make it possible to delay this year's Senedd election by up to six months, due to coronavirus.
Labour First Minister Mark Drakeford has said he wants to "allow some flexibility" but stressed he remained "committed" to the 6 May polling date.