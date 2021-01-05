Covid: 2021 Senedd election will not be counted overnight
- Published
The counting of votes for May's Senedd election will not take place until the day after the polls close because of the pandemic.
Organisers have decided not to count votes overnight "due to the Covid-19 restrictions that are expected to be in place" at the time.
The election is scheduled to take place on Thursday 6 May.
However ministers are making plans to allow for it to be delayed by up to six months, should that be necessary.
Voting for the Police and Crime Commissioner elections will also take place on 6 May - however these votes won't be counted until Sunday the 9th of May with the results announced on the same day.
According to the Wales Electoral Coordination Board: "Due to Covid-19 restrictions that are expected to be in place in May 2021, the expectation is that the verification and count processes will require more staff and take longer to perform.
"It would not be practicable, therefore, to verify and count ballot papers overnight."
The board adds that: "Consideration will also need to be given to the space available to allow social distancing.
"The consensus that has been reached will ensure that the elections management team and count staff have had suitable rest and are able to work extended hours on the Friday, including adequate rest periods, as required by law."
Whilst votes for Cardiff Bay elections are normally counted overnight, the votes for the first ever election in 1999 were counted the following day, as were votes cast in the North Wales region in 2011.