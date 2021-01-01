Brexit: Welsh voters 'not stupid' about changes, says Hart
Changes in how the UK will trade with the EU are not a surprise and were backed by Welsh voters in 2016, the UK government's Welsh secretary has said.
On the first day of the new trading relationship, Simon Hart said businesses would be better off.
"There are changes, that's what people voted for back in 2016, and people aren't stupid," he told BBC Wales.
But Welsh Labour's Jeremy Miles warned firms would be hit by "costly new red tape".
"That will end up being felt in our pockets," he said.
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said the trading agreement was going to be "very very bad for the UK economy and the Welsh economy".
A majority of Welsh voters backed leaving the European Union in the 2016 referendum.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales's Brexit Special, Conservative minister Mr Hart said: "Unquestionably there is a period now, if you'd like, as we make these big changes where there are going to be some challenges.
"We know that, we've been saying that, we've been planning for it, Welsh Government have been planning for it."
Mr Hart warned against "talking down Welsh businesses, and trying to create a narrative around this that it's all hell, and everybody's going to go bust".
"People saw through that in 2016, and they'll see through it in 2021."
He added: "Absolutely - there are changes, that's what people voted for back in 2016, and people aren't stupid.
'Vast amounts of paperwork'
The Labour-led Welsh Government in Cardiff had opposed Brexit at the 2016 referendum.
Mr Miles, the Welsh minister for the European transition, said the agreement was better than a "catastrophic no-deal situation", but remained damaging in the long term for the Welsh economy.
Despite Labour's criticism of the agreement it voted in the UK Parliament to back the deal.
Mr Miles denied the vote would mean it would be harder for the party to criticise any fallout.
"I think the option, facing people in Parliament was whether to support the only deal available or be in a situation where we left with no deal," he said.
"This deal of Boris Johnson's actually introduces vast amounts of pretty costly new red tape.
"That will end up being felt in our pockets in a range of different ways."
Mr Miles said there would be "vast amounts of new paperwork, administration, checks" and "certifications".
He acknowledged there was would be no appetite on the side of the UK government or the EU to return to the negotiating table.
But he added: "The task really is to try and use this as a platform to build that kind of better set of arrangements into the future."
'Terrible' for economy
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price, whose party voted against the deal in the Commons, said all parties in the UK except Labour and the Conservatives had voted against the agreement.
"It is because this deal is actually going to be very, very bad for the UK economy and particularly the Welsh economy," Mr Price said, with manufacturing food businesses "hit hard" by "completely unnecessary" non-tariff barriers.
He said the prime minister's deal would make it "very difficult" for suppliers to manufacturing, aerospace and automotive industries.
"The only sustainable, long-term, prosperous future for Wales is as an independent country. And that's even more so the case now, because of the problems we're going to face in the short term."
He said the UK government "should have embraced" membership of the European Free Trade Association - which is part of the EU single market but outside the union itself.