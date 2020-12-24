Brexit trade deal 'not what was promised for Wales' says FM
- Published
The post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and EU is not what was promised to the people of Wales, the First Minister has said.
After months of talks the UK government confirmed the agreement just days before the end-of-year deadline.
In a statement Downing Street said the deal was "everything the British public was promised" at the 2016 referendum.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said it was a "thin deal", but better than a "no deal".
He told BBC Wales he welcomed certainty for businesses but said it was a difficult deal for Wales.
"It will still be a difficult deal for Wales but it provides a platform to which we can return to argue for improvements in the future," he said.
Mr Drakeford said there would still be new barriers to trade, but that "at least we know how things are going to be done".
"As far as Wales is concerned, Welsh citizens will see a difference," he added.
"It will not be as easy to travel into Europe as it has been. Welsh students will not have access to universities in Europe in the way that we have enjoyed."
He said he would ask the Senedd's presiding officer to recall the Welsh Parliament so members can scrutinise the deal.
'Relief and concern'
Farmers' unions and business leaders welcomed a deal, saying it was a "relief" and provided some certainty, but said problems in the detail could be "significant".
In June 2016 52.5% voters in Wales chose to leave the European Union, while 47.5% voted to remain.
The deal document is thought to be around 2,000 pages long, with both sides having until 31 December - when the UK leaves EU trading rules - to get it approved by parliamentarians.
It ends the prospect of the two sides imposing widespread import taxes - tariffs - on each other's goods from 1 January, which could have increased prices.
Welsh farmers, food producers and businesses reacted with relief following the announcement on Thursday, but expressed concerns over "friction at the borders" and bureaucracy for trading Welsh products with the EU.
Farmers' Union of Wales president Glyn Roberts said: "The consequences of a no deal for farming and other industries would be catastrophic, so it was always hoped that common sense would prevail."However, there was always a risk that refusals to compromise on one or other side could lead to the worst case scenario."
National Farmers' Union Cymru deputy president Alde Jones said the deal was "long awaited" but there would be "friction at the borders post-Brexit"."The problems of whatever might be in the small print will be significant," he said.
"It'll be something that we'll have to work on - so undoubtedly the first year, the first six months will be the worst probably, in making sure that we can get through the paperwork, the bureaucracy concerned as a trading nation."
Alan Brayley, president of the Swansea Bay Business Club, said while it was early days and detail had yet to be announced, the deal gave business owners "certainty".
What do political parties make of the Brexit deal?
Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville Roberts said while details are still unknown, the agreement was "worlds away" from what was promised in the 2016 referendum and 2019 general election.
"Wales was told that we would continue to have the exact same benefits, that we would not receive a penny less, and that our farmers would be able to sell their produce to the rest of Europe as before," she said.
She accused the Conservatives of breaking promises, saying the agreement would impose "significant" new costs and complex bureaucracy on Welsh businesses.
"It is appalling that the UK government has decided to cause further disruption to people and businesses when our economy and society are already struggling due to the pandemic."
But she said an agreement gave "minimal stability" and would be a relief to many.
For Welsh farmers the overwhelming response will be relief.
Their industry - as UK government ministers have themselves acknowledged - would have been one of the most severely affected had the trade talks failed.
The Farmers' Union of Wales had warned of "civil unrest", Meat Promotion Wales that the impact would be "off the Richter scale" and result in "carnage".
Ministers had been preparing a "crisis payments scheme" to compensate sheep farmers.
The deal means exports to the continent of iconic Welsh lamb and beef - and other agricultural products too - won't now face punishing tariffs.
But there will be new, additional paperwork and some checks carried out from January 1st - which farming leaders say will be costly and disruptive.
The UK government argues this will be worth it in the longer term as they look to open up new markets around the world for Welsh produce.
Wales' fishermen - a fleet of small boats specialising in lobster, crab, whelks and mussels - will also be relieved they won't now face tariffs.
Over 90% of their catch is currently exported to the EU.
But any compromises made over fishing rights in the negotiations will be closely scrutinised as they had hoped Brexit would bring about a renaissance of the wider fishing industry - beyond just catching shellfish - in Wales.