Covid vaccine: Ex-MP Ann Clwyd says older people 'very afraid' about wait
By Felicity Evans
Political editor, Wales
- Published
A former MP has called for clarity on when Covid vaccinations will be rolled out for people aged over 80 in Wales.
Ann Clwyd, who represented the Cynon Valley, says people are "very afraid" and "want to know what is happening."
Some older people in care homes have been vaccinated in Wales, but in parts of England the jabs are now being given out in the wider community.
The Welsh Government said health boards were "starting to invite some people over 80 for vaccination now".
Currently only one vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech, has been approved for use in the UK.
Across Wales more than 25,000 people have received their first jab.
Ms Clwyd, who is 83, called for more information about the rollout in the community to allay concerns.
"I know people around me who are more elderly than I am, and ill, and they've had no notification at all," she told BBC Wales.
"They particularly want assurances in Wales because they're hearing what's happening in England and they think everybody's getting the vaccine apart from them."
The priority list for vaccination puts vulnerable people into nine groups. Priority one is care home residents and staff, while priority two is people over 80 along with front-line health and care workers.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "The safety and protection of the most vulnerable people is at the heart of our response to the pandemic. Health boards are starting to invite some people over 80 for vaccination now.
"We are hoping the second vaccine - the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine - will be approved by the UK regulator as this will help us accelerate our vaccination programme and provide more clinics in primary care settings, like GP practices."
Powys Teaching Health Board has said it expects to start inviting people aged 80 and over to be vaccinated in the new year.
In a tweet they said vaccinations had started for front-line health and care workers, and asked people not to contact their pharmacist, GP or hospital.
We currently expect to begin contacting people aged 80 and over, to invite them for vaccination, from early in the new year.— Powys Teaching Health Board #KeepPowysSafe (@PTHBhealth) December 23, 2020
Please wait to be invited for COVID-19 vaccination. Do not contact your pharmacist, GP or hospital.
Welsh Conservative health spokesman Andrew RT Davies was critical of the rollout, calling on the Welsh Government to "get a grip".
"The vaccination programme is stuttering into life in Wales with some real concerns around lack of access for care homes and the over-80s compared to other parts of the UK," he said.
"To keep confidence Welsh Labour ministers need to get a grip.
"Otherwise, there is a risk, given the scale of the vaccination programme, the public will lose confidence in the Welsh Government's ability to deliver it, replicating their shambolic handling of the virus to date."
Dai Lloyd, Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd for South Wales West, said a "dearth" of information "only adds to the anxiety people are facing this Christmas".
"Reports suggest that other UK nations are well ahead of us in Wales, which is an unacceptable situation," he said.
"To reflect Wales's older population, Plaid Cymru had called for vaccines to be allocated according to need, not simply allocated by population.
"The UK and Welsh Government must urgently reassess whether Wales is getting its fair share."