Mid Wales Growth Deal: 'Milestone' £110m pledge by ministers
A £110m deal has been agreed to boost the fortunes of Ceredigion and Powys.
Government ministers from Wales and Westminster have promised each will provide half of the start-up cash for the Mid Wales Growth Deal.
More detailed plans will now be drawn up for key priorities such as digital connectivity, energy and skills.
Ceredigion council leader Ellen ap Gwynn and her Powys counterpart Rosemarie Harris said the agreement was "a significant milestone".
In a joint statement, they said the agreement showed "the dedication and commitment to the region of all partners" and was "a very positive development at the end of a very difficult year".
Local firms and communities will now be involved in drawing up detailed plans supported by the promised government funding to trigger even more investment in mid Wales.
Lee Waters, deputy minister for economy and transport in the Welsh Government, said: "The growth deal will be an important factor in dealing with the on-going impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, and it's good to see everyone coming together to make this initiative a success."
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart added: "The UK Government is working to bring greater investment and growth to communities across Wales and today's signing represents real progress in achieving those aims."
Discussions on a Mid Wales Growth Deal began in earnest in 2017, to complete a pattern which began with deals centred on Cardiff, Swansea and north Wales.