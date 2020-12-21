Welsh budget: : 'Difficult choices' for 2021-2022 spending plan
By Daniel Davies
BBC News
- Published
There will be "difficult choices" to make as extra Covid-19 funding dries up, Welsh Finance Minister Rebecca Evans has warned.
Two days after Wales went into a new national lockdown, the Welsh Government is due to publish its 2021-2022 budget.
While Wales received an extra £5bn in funding from the UK government this year to deal with the pandemic, this will fall to £766m, in 2021-2022.
Opposition parties have said Wales needs a Covid-19 recovery plan.
Support for businesses has accounted for the biggest portion of the money spent so far, followed by the NHS.
The funding is on top of a core budget worth around £15bn, half of which is already spent on the health service. Core funding is due to grow next year by almost £700m.
Officials said the unpredictability of the virus, the economic impact of lockdowns and the uncertain outcome of Brexit make it difficult to know whether the government's funding will be enough.
Most of the budget comes directly from the Treasury in London, but around 17% is raised through devolved taxes.
However, ministers hope spending decisions by Chancellor Rishi Sunak will boost the Welsh budget again in the new year.
Ms Evans said her focus was on protecting lives, jobs and public services, but added: "The scale of the challenge is really quite significant."
The drop in funding linked to coronavirus meant "there will be some real challenges and difficult choices to make".
She added: "You can see that there is a huge difference there in the funding which has been allocated.
"We might expect some further funding to be released to us next year.
"But obviously, if we don't have those figures upfront it does make it much more difficult to plan."
Conservative shadow finance minister Nick Ramsay said despite extra money coming from Westminster, the Welsh Government still has £1.8bn unspent in its current budget.
"We want to see a budget which ends the underfunding of our young people," he said.
"We need a budget which works to tackle the waiting lists in our Welsh NHS. Waiting lists which doubled in the year before the pandemic hit and have since gone up eight times as much.
But Plaid Cymru finance spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth called for more money to be given by the UK government.
"The block grant allocated to Wales by Westminster is wholly inadequate to meet the unprecedented challenges facing our nation.
"During this pandemic, inequality has shown itself to be widespread in Welsh communities.
"Urgent action is needed to rebalance our economy, to lift children out of poverty, and to recognise the essential contribution of our front-line workers."