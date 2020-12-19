Covid: Welsh Government meeting over Covid strain response
Welsh ministers are meeting to discuss "serious concerns" over the spread of a new strain of coronavirus.
First Minister Mark Drakeford attended a call with representatives of the UK's devolved nations after a surge in cases.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to give a press conference at 16:00 GMT on Saturday in response to the rising case rates in parts of England.
It comes as rules are due to be relaxed for five days over the Christmas break.
England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty said government advisers "consider the new strain can spread more quickly".
The BBC understands Mr Johnson is about to announce tougher measures for London and south east England.
Mr Drakeford has already announced a Wales-wide lockdown, with people being told to "stay home", will begin on 28 December, when the Christmas relaxation of rules ends.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned more preventative action may be "necessary" to stop the strain taking hold.