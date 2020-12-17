Former FM Carwyn Jones will not face action over alleged breach
- Published
No disciplinary action is to be taken against the former First Minister, Carwyn Jones, following allegations he breached the ministerial code.
Mr Jones was accused by a public body of breaking the rules around what jobs can be taken up by former ministers.
In a letter to the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACoBA), the current First Minister, Mark Drakeford, said he did "not feel that any action by me is necessary".
Mr Jones has denied any wrongdoing.
The allegation that Mr Jones had breached the code related to accepting a job as a global advisory board member of GFG Alliance, the parent company of Liberty Steel.
ACoBA raised concerns with Mr Jones, regarding his access to contacts and information from within the steel industry during his time in office.
The body said there was a risk that such insight would give GFG Alliance an unfair commercial advantage.
Writing to Mr Jones in October, the chair of ACoBA, Lord Eric Pickles said: "The committee considers joining the GFG Alliance global advisory board whilst you are subject to the government's business appointment rules is contrary to its advice.
"As a consequence you are in breach of the government's business appointment rules."
Allegations regarding serving or former Welsh Government ministers are subsequently referred to the current Welsh first minister, and former ministers must abide by the Code for two years after leaving office.
Ignoring the advice of ACOBA is considered a breach of the ministerial code.
'Mr Jones has been careful'
In his response, Mark Drakeford said: "Since leaving office Mr Jones has been careful to refer to the committee any appointments which he is considering taking up, as required by the ministerial code, and has responded positively to the committee's advice.
"In the present case, for the two years since leaving office, Mr Jones should not be in a position where any privileged information he might have attained as first minister could be, or perceived to be, used to benefit GFG Alliance.
"I have discussed with Mr Jones and he has given me his assurance, as he has done to the committee, there are sufficient safeguards in place to prevent this happening, and that he regards it as his duty under the ministerial code to ensure that there is no improper advantage gained by GFG from his appointment.
"On this basis, I do not feel that any action by me is necessary."
Mr Jones has notified ACoBA of two further jobs to which he has been appointed, since taking up the role with GFG Alliance.
ACoBA has found both subsequent appointments to be "of low risk".
In an earlier letter to ACoBA, Mr Jones said the body had acted "without procedural rules (and) without any complaints process".
Mr Jones added he had requested correspondence regarding the case from ACoBA, as well as asking for a right of appeal, but is yet to receive a response.
ACoBA said the First Minister's decision not to take action was a matter for the owner of the ministerial code, not ACoBA itself.