Covid: Care home vaccinations to begin in north Wales
- Published
Related Topics
Vaccinations in Welsh care homes will begin this week, starting in north Wales on Wednesday.
But health minister Vaughan Gething said the rollout would be slow to ensure the vaccine could be safely moved.
It had been unclear when care home vaccinations would begin because of how the cold conditions the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine needs to be kept in.
Mr Gething said if all goes well more would have the jab before Christmas.