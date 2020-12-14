Covid: Schools and colleges to get tests from January
- Published
Coronavirus testing is to be rolled out in schools and colleges from January.
Pupils and staff identified as close contacts will be able to have a lateral flow test each day of a self-isolation period, the Welsh Government said.
Those who test negative can continue going to school or college, while those who test positive would self-isolate and book a confirmatory test.
Currently, pupils and staff identified as close contacts from a positive test must self-isolate for 10 days.
However, under the new plans they would be asked to either self-isolate as normal or take a lateral flow test at the start of the school day for the duration of their self-isolation period.
Schools and colleges will be offered support, equipment and training, and all special school staff will be offered weekly testing.
Education Minister Kirsty Williams said the rollout has been confirmed following talks with Public Health Wales and the children and schools Technical Advisory Cell.
She said the plans would "play an integral role... to deliver maximum learning with as minimal disruption as possible".
"We recognise that it has not been easy for pupils and staff who have been required to self-isolate as a result of having been identified as a close contact and we recognise the impact it has had on face-to-face teaching."
Lateral flow testing detects the presence of the Covid-19 viral antigen from a swab sample and produce results within 20 to 30 minutes.
Earlier this month, a senior NHS adviser defended the mass use of these tests following concerns about their accuracy.
Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser to NHS Test and Trace, accepted there had been "false negatives" but stressed the policy was a "game-changer".
A study found the tests missed 50% of cases and some scientists fear people could start to ignore health advice.
Testing is planned to be introduced to all schools and further education settings, including primary and childcare staff, the Welsh Government said, but will be phased on levels of risk, starting with secondary schools and further education instiutions.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething said testing by itself "cannot eradicate the risks associated with contracting and transmitting Covid-19".
"Testing... needs to be taken alongside other infection prevention control measures, including appropriate social distancing and hand hygiene measures.
"The lessons we have learnt from using lateral flow tests in pilots in higher education institutions across Wales and secondary schools in Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taf will help inform how we can successfully deliver lateral flow testing in schools and other education settings in the future.
Speaking on the BBC Politics Wales programme, First Minister Mark Drakeford said mass testing "has a part to play".
"The idea that it is not a useful tool in the armoury is one that simply doesn't bear examination," he added.