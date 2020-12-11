Covid: Post-Christmas Wales lockdown warning
- Published
A post-Christmas lockdown will come into force if the number of Coronavirus cases does not begin to fall, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.
But Mark Drakeford warned it is not a "foregone conclusion".
A five-day relaxation of rules begins on 23rd December.
However with more than 1,900 Covid patients in hospital there is pressure for tougher rules from the 28th amid fears the NHS will not be able to cope if admissions continue to rise.
Next week the Welsh Government will publish a "Covid control plan" laying out four alert levels.
At alert level four, restrictions would be imposed that are equivalent to a lockdown.
The announcement follows a decision last week to ban alcohol from pubs and restaurants, and a decision to close secondary schools from Monday.
Mr Drakeford told a press conference: "I must be clear with you - if the strengthened measures of last week and the extra actions of this week, together with the efforts of each and every one of us do not succeed in turning the tide of the virus - then it is inevitable that we will have to move to alert level four after Christmas."