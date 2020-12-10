Covid: Calls for clarity amid post-Christmas Wales lockdown claim
- Published
A senior Conservative has demanded clarity from Welsh ministers after reports they are considering severe Covid restrictions from 28 December.
LBC radio cited an industry source saying Wales will be placed into lockdown-equivalent rules after Christmas.
Andrew RT Davies said first minister Mark Drakeford should make an "urgent statement".
The Welsh Government said ministers are keeping all measures under review.
Rules will be relaxed for five days during the Christmas period, 23-27 December, across the UK to allow three households to meet.
However ministers have disclosed discussions about further restrictions after Christmas have already taken place.
The number of patients in Welsh hospitals is the highest ever recorded, and case rates in more than half of council areas in Wales reached their highest levels yet during the pandemic.
Plaid Cymru Adam Price claimed the Welsh Government "seems to have lost its grip on the situation".
Welsh Conservative health spokesman Mr Davies said demanded "a full and frank disclosure" from the Welsh Government's plans to control the rise.
LBC reported that a final decision had not been made, but that the Welsh Government was considering a tiered system similar to other parts of the UK.
The broadcaster said an "industry source" had said it is likely Wales would go into a lockdown equivalent to Tier 4 from 28 December.
It comes after the Welsh Government announced all secondary schools and further education colleges in Wales will move classes online from Monday.
Plaid's Adam Price called for a regional approach if a tiered system is to be introduced, "where local restrictions reflect local virus transmission levels".
"Rather than blaming the public, ministers should be asking themselves where they've gone wrong," he said.
"With furlough being reviewed in January, the Welsh Government must give urgent assurances that there will be further financial support if the hospitality sector has to close completely for a period of time."
What has the Welsh Government said?
A spokeswoman said the public has a "key role" to play in limiting the spread of the virus.
"How we all act - and the choices we all make over the coming days and weeks - will define the course of this virus," she said.
"We have recently introduced new restrictions to control the spread of the virus, but this will take some time to have an impact.
"Ministers keep all measures under review, including whether additional actions are needed to help further control the spread of the virus.
"However, the Welsh Government cannot control the spread of the virus alone. The people of Wales have a key role to play in stopping the virus from spreading."