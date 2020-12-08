Covid: Most councils in Wales say schools should stay open
- Published
A majority of Welsh local authorities say schools should remain open until 18 December, despite calls from some unions to end lessons early for Christmas because of Covid-19.
They have agreed a "common approach" with ministers to ensure consistency.
However, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf will close schools early after pressure from parents.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said schools were among the safest places for children to be during the pandemic.
The agreement between the Welsh Government and Welsh Local Government Association said the common approach would "ensure a consistent-as-possible level of provision across Wales in ongoing challenging circumstances".
It said in-person teaching and learning "will continue until the end of term", only moving to remote learning "where it is proportionate to the prevalence and impact of the virus within the locality".
However, Blaenau Gwent council announced last week that all its schools would close after lessons this Wednesday in the "best interests of the well-being of pupils and their families".
Head teachers in the county borough - one of Wales' worst Covid hotspots - have come under pressure from parents who do not want their children to catch coronavirus and spend Christmas in isolation.
Currently more than 900 pupils have been sent home to self-isolate in Blaenau Gwent because of positive cases at school.
The WLGA said Blaenau Gwent's decision was "in line with the agreed position".
Caerphilly has decided to close its schools two days early, on 16 December, along with Rhondda Cynon Taf, which will keep schools open just for high priority vulnerable pupils.
One school in Caerphilly had already announced plans to close this Thursday, saying many parents intended to keep their children home from lessons anyway.
Cardiff council was among those saying term should still end on 18 December, although a spokesman said some schools with positive Covid cases may have "extenuating circumstances that impact on health and safety".
Teaching union UCAC and public services union Unison, which represents non-teaching staff, have urged the Welsh Government to close schools early to keep pupils and staff safe.
However, Mr Drakeford told the Senedd on Tuesday that schools were among the safest places for youngsters to be, with relatively low rates of infection.
"The fear is that children who are not in school will be in even riskier environments," he said.
"If I thought that those young people would genuinely be at home, genuinely self-isolating, genuinely creating that period before Christmas to keep them safe, I'd be attracted to the idea.
"I'm afraid the risks are that that simply wouldn't happen, that those children will be doing riskier things than they would in school - better for them to be in school."