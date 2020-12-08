Covid: Difficult Covid choices after Christmas, says minister
Welsh ministers have "difficult choices" to make about what happens after Christmas, according to Wales' health minister Vaughan Gething.
Ministers are considering whether new restrictions will be needed after the festive period.
It is "possible", but unlikely, a planned relaxation of the rules over Christmas could be changed, he added.
Wales, which had a 17-day lockdown in October and November, saw its case rate overtake England's on 23 November.
On 1 December it had a seven-day case rate of 267.8 per 100,000 people, compared to 251.6 on 30 November.
On Monday Mr Gething had said Wales was the only part of the UK not seeing falling cases at the end of November.
He said members of the public had not changed their behaviour "despite all the messaging".
Plaid Cymru has criticised the Welsh Government for easing restrictions after the firebreak lockdown too quickly.
However, moves to restrict the ban on alcohol in pubs and restaurants were criticised by the Welsh Parliament's opposition and the industry last week.
It will not be known if the measures - which will be debated in the Senedd later - will have an impact on case rates for a few weeks.
Dr Ami Jones, an intensive care unit consultant at Aneurin Bevan health board in south east Wales, said she was "very worried".
'We have three of the top hotspots in our health board. Over half of my ITU is filled with Covid patients," she said.
"In 10 days time if nothing changes we're going to be in a position of speaking to a family and having to tell them 'I'm sorry your loved one is not going to make it'."
Meanwhile the chair of the Welsh Government's Covid-19 vaccine programme board said she was "very definitely" concerned there could be a third wave of the virus.
Dr Gill Richardson, of the vaccine board, told Radio Wales Breakfast: "We are all concerned, as we see cases rise we know that the next thing that will happen will be hospital admissions and then ITU (intensive care unit) admissions, and, of course, very sadly, deaths, so it is an appeal that while the vaccine is incredibly good news, we need to keep adhering to social distancing, hands, face space."
She added: "A third wave of Coronavirus is very, very definitely our concern, our fear, and unfortunately, in some areas of Wales, it is looking that way.
"The more that people can do to go back to what we were doing in the very beginning, keeping as much social distance, keeping hand hygiene, making sure you wear your face mask, even if it is outdoor, because if you're in a crowded market or shopping centre, these are the areas and the conditions where it can spread."
What did Vaughan Gething say?
Speaking to the Today Programme on BBC Radio 4, Mr Gething said: "Despite all the messaging and encouragement for more people to do the right thing, we haven't seen the significant and sustained change in our pattern of behaviour."
He said it was "possible" but unlikely that the relaxation of Covid restrictions over Christmas could be changed.
Three households are being allowed to bubble up between 23 and 27 December, in a set of rules agreed by all four UK nations.
"I don't think we're going to be able to disturb the Christmas settlement."
He said if the rules were made stricter over the festive period "many people will make up their own rules and that will present much more difficulty and actually present much more harm to more people."
But he suggested that, after Christmas, new restrictions could be on the way.
"We have difficult choices to make over the next few days about what we are going to need to do after the Christmas period."