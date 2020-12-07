Covid: Self-isolation payments extended to parents in Wales
- Published
Self-isolation payments are being extended to include parents and carers on low incomes whose children have to self-isolate.
The move by the Welsh Government comes after some parents told BBC Wales they were struggling to pay bills because they did not have access to the grants.
The payment will be extended from next Monday.
It is currently only available to people who were forced to stay off work because they tested positive for Covid.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the payment "will provide parents and carers on low incomes with the financial support they need while they look after their children".
Applications for the £500 grants, set up to support those on low incomes, opened in November following criticism of a delay in getting it up and running.
People can access the grant if they test positive or are contacted by contact tracers, and cannot work from home during the 14 day self-isolation period.