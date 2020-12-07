Covid: Wales 'only part of UK without falling coronavirus rates'
- Published
Wales was the only part of the UK where Covid infection rates were not falling at the end of November, the health minister has said.
Vaughan Gething said it reflected tighter UK restrictions elsewhere.
But he confirmed ministers were considering whether any new restriction would be needed after the Christmas relaxation of rules.
The coronavirus case rate overtook England's on 23 November.
Wales also had a higher Covid death rate in the week to 1 December.
Mr Gething, citing an infection survey from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said there were now more than 1,800 coronavirus-related patients in hospitals around Wales - "the highest number ever recorded".
"If we do not see a reduction in coronavirus admissions, we will need to consider what action we can take and may need to take to support the NHS as we move into the New Year," he told the Welsh Government press conference.
According to UK government statistics Wales' coronavirus case rate overtook that in England on 23 November, and on 1 December had a seven-day case rate of 267.8 per 100,000 people.
That is compared to 149.5 in England, 143.6 in Northern Ireland, and 100.3 in Scotland.
The number of deaths per 100,000 people in the seven days to 1 December was 5.07, compared to 4.3 in England, 3.5 in Scotland and 3.3 in Northern Ireland.
Mr Gething said the Covid situation is Wales is "very serious" with the NHS under "considerable and sustained pressure".
"We're actively considering each day whether the measures we have are the right ones in place or not.
"We're committed to review the regulations in the next week and a half or so and we will then have to consider what we do….we're actively considering what we are going to need to do, what we may need to do after the Christmas period."
The latest data shows that the all-Wales case rate is almost 70 points higher than it was on Friday, he told journalists.
There were eight local authorities with rates higher than 400 cases per 100,000 people - four times as many areas as on Friday.
He said choices made by the public will influence how many people die of Covid over the Christmas period.