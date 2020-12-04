NHS Wales front-line staff to get twice-weekly Covid tests
- Published
Front-line NHS Wales workers and social care staff will be tested for Covid twice a week, even without symptoms.
The programme, to be rolled out later this month, will use lateral flow tests which provide a result in about half an hour
They will be available to doctors, nurses and non-clinical staff such as porters, cleaners and caterers.
Regular testing of hospice inpatient unit staff and those delivering hospice at home services is also promised.
Lateral flow tests produce a result between 20 and 30 minutes on a card-like device and have been used for mass testing in areas like Merthyr Tydfil.
According to the Welsh Government the tests will be available for:
- Clinical NHS staff (doctors, nurses and allied health professionals) and those working with high-risk groups, such as haematology staff working with transplant patients
- Non-clinical staff including porters, cleaning staff, catering staff and volunteers
- Social care workers, including domiciliary care workers, social workers and inspectors visiting care homes and other social care settings.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the NHS will begin rolling out the programme for these groups from 14 December, starting with those working in services with high risks of transmission and introducing in lower risk settings in January.
Mr Gething added: "It is vital everyone understands that testing alone cannot eradicate the risks associated with Covid-19."
He said testing needs to be carried out alongside other infection-prevention control measures, such as the use of PPE, social distancing and hand hygiene.
Hospitals and care settings are particularly vulnerable to Covid outbreaks.
One reason is that a staff member could have the virus but doesn't know because they don't have symptoms.
Care home staff already get tested each week but it isn't routine in the NHS and usually only happens after outbreaks occur.
Even though these tests, which staff can use on themselves, are less sensitive than those processed in labs, the twice weekly regime, it is argued, will still reduce the risk of errors.
