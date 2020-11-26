Nick Ramsay: Tory facing deselection 'not a party member'
The Conservative Senedd member for Monmouth is not a member of the party he represents, according to his local Tory chairman.
Nick Ramsay is facing deselection after losing a crucial vote of the Monmouth Conservative Association on Monday.
According to Nick Hackett-Pain, Mr Ramsay was unable to vote at that meeting because of his status.
Mr Ramsay, who has said it "cannot be the case" he is not a member, was asked for a response to the comments.
Last week Mr Ramsay attempted to take his local association to court, in a bid to stop a special general meeting (SGM) taking place to discuss a petition calling for Mr Ramsay to be deselected.
During a court hearing where Mr Ramsay withdrew his legal action, a barrister for the association Greg Callus claimed Mr Ramsay is "not currently a member" of the association, although later added that his status was "disputed".
The meeting went ahead, and members voted to back the petition on Monday. Another vote will need to be held to ratify the deselection at a later date.
Prior to Mr Hackett-Pain's comments, the Member of the Senedd for Monmouth said the "first" he heard of his lack of membership "was last week".
"It cannot be the case as I received invites to Monday's SGM addressed to me as a member," he said.
What did the chairman say?
Association chair Mr Hackett-Pain said: "Nick Ramsay's membership ran out during the time he was suspended from the party back in March earlier this year.
"His suspension was lifted by the party in July. Since July he has made no attempt to re-join the party.
"He has not paid his membership fees and therefore technically, as things stand at the moment, he's not a member of the Conservative Party."
Asked if Mr Ramsay could vote at Monday's meeting, he added: "If you're not a member of the party, you can't vote can you?"
A Welsh Conservative spokeswoman said it would be inappropriate to comment.
BBC Wales has asked Mr Ramsay for a further response.