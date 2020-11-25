BBC News

Spending Review: Extra £1.3bn for Welsh Government

Published
Related Topics
  • Spending reviews
image captionRishi Sunak warned of an 'economic emergency' with unemployment set to surge

Decisions at Wednesday's Spending Review will give the Welsh Government an extra £1.3bn, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said.

It comes as the chancellor warned of an "economic emergency", with the number of unemployed due to surge to 2.6m by the second quarter of 2021.

He promised that funds to replace EU economic aid "will at least match receipts" from the previous scheme.

But it is not confirmed if Wales will receive the same amount per year.

Spending Review documents also show there will be £240m to support farmers and land managers - less than the current around £350m per year in agriculture funding through the European Union.

Public sector pay outside of the NHS and the lowest paid will be frozen - but decisions on teachers, doctors and nurses pay in Wales will rest with ministers in Cardiff.

Rishi Sunak's review announced an extra £560m in core funding for the Welsh Government, and £770m in relation to Covid.

However the Welsh Government, which funds NHS, local government, education and other devolved services in Wales, can choose how to spend the money.

Mr Sunak said: "Today's Spending Review underlines our commitment to the people of Wales as we look to the future."

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said Wales as a whole would benefit from the £2.9bn Restart programme, aimed at helping unemployed people find work.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Spending Review: Unemployed predicted to rise to 2.6 million

    Published
    5 minutes ago

  • Spending Review: What is it and how does it affect me?

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Spending Review: Covid Universal Credit top-up 'should be extended'

    Published
    11 hours ago

  • Covid: Wales faces a 'rising tide of poverty'

    Published
    2 November

  • Budget 2020: Extra £360m for Welsh Government promised

    Published
    11 March