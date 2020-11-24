Covid: Act responsibly over Christmas, Mark Drakeford says
- Published
Any extra freedoms agreed for Christmas will not be an instruction to do "risky things", Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.
He spoke ahead of a meeting between the devolved and UK governments on Tuesday.
Mr Drakeford said he was "very hopeful" progress can be made on agreeing a common approach to the festive period.
But he said his cabinet will meet before the end of the week to decide whether tightened restrictions are needed in Wales before Christmas.
The Welsh Government is considering whether tighter rules are needed after a rise was recorded in Covid cases among the under-25s.
What might be agreed between the different administrations is not yet clear, but UK government Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said there would be more freedom to visit loved ones.
Mr Drakeford said any relaxation in rules would lead to an "inevitable" rise in coronavirus cases.
In the Senedd Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said it was "crucial that we don't lose the hard gotten gains of the last few months for the sake of four or five days, and people must therefore know that any relaxation also comes with risks".
Mr Drakeford agreed: "Whatever additional freedom we're able to offer over the Christmas period will have to be used responsibly by people."
"The fact that a relaxation is possible is not an instruction to go and spend the whole of that period doing risky things."
He told Mr Price that scientific modelling from the UK government's SAGE group will be available to the meeting.
Later, in response to Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Paul Davies, Mr Drakeford said his cabinet of senior ministers "will meet again before the end of this week to see whether there are lessons for us to draw from what is happening elsewhere".
He called for a common approach in the UK in both the lead-up to the Christmas period and "in the way in which we will all have to deal with the inevitable consequences of a relaxation".
Mr Davies said "businesses across Wales will also be undoubtedly anxious at the prospect of further restrictions".
Boris Johnson 'not at Cobra meeting'
The first minister told the Senedd Boris Johnson will not be taking part in the Cobra meeting to discuss rules on how families can reunite over Christmas
Mark Drakeford said: "You might think that, given the significance of the decision that we are having to take there, that the prime minister might think that was a conversation in which he would choose to be engaged."
Mr Drakeford said he would urge the UK government to drop plans for a public sector pay freeze, something Chancellor Rishi Sunak is said to be considering.