Jonathan Edwards: Plaid Cymru accused of close links with MP they suspended
By Ione Wells
Westminster correspondent
- Published
Plaid Cymru has been accused of continuing a "close relationship" with suspended MP Jonathan Edwards.
The Carmarthen East and Dinefwr MP was suspended from the party for 12 months in July but since then has campaigned with Plaid councillors and used the same adviser as the party leader.
A Labour councillor said the suspension was a "PR stunt".
Plaid said it considered the matter which led to Mr Edwards's suspension "with the utmost seriousness".
Rob James, leader of Carmarthenshire council's Labour group, raised "serious doubts" about the nature of the suspension, implemented after he was given a police caution for assault.
Mr Edwards accepted the police caution after he was arrested at his home on May 20.
Plaid suspended the whip from him following the arrest, which means he now sits as an independent MP.
The party's disciplinary panel at the time called it a "serious matter", and Mr Edwards said: "I am deeply sorry. It is by far the biggest regret of my life."
A statement on behalf of his wife, Emma Edwards, had said: "I have accepted my husband's apology.
"Throughout the decade we have been together he has been a loving and caring husband and father."
From August to November this year, Mr Edwards has been pictured on campaigning visits to businesses, police, schools and community groups with numerous Plaid Cymru councillors - including Carmarthenshire council cabinet members such as Councillor Glynog Davies.
Commenting on the visit, Mr Davies told BBC Wales: "He is our MP and it was his way to say thank you to people locally. I helped him, I'm not sorry that I did that."
In one social media post, picturing Mr Edwards with Plaid Cymru councillor Andrew James on a business visit, the MP pays tribute to "Plaid Cymru Carmarthenshire Councillors for their investment in our children's education."
Advisers
An adviser who is currently employed by Mr Edwards has said on social media that he is also an advisor for Adam Price.
When asked about that individual, Plaid Cymru confirmed that their contractual status with the party leader Adam Price MS remained unaffected.
Separately, Parliament's Registers of Members' Secretaries and Research Assistants, which are monthly records of staff working in Parliament, also suggest that throughout his suspension Mr Edwards was employing a staff member who states online they are an adviser for Plaid Cymru.
From March to October 2020, the registers all record Mr Edwards as sponsoring the staff member to work in Parliament.
MPs cannot sponsor someone who does not work for them, as they are required to sign a declaration saying that the applicant they are sponsoring is employed by them to support their parliamentary duties.
But Plaid Cymru said the staff member has not been employed by Mr Edwards for over 12 months.
A spokesman for Mr Edwards said the register was "not a register of employment" and said "the staff member has not undertaken any work for Mr Edwards since he was suspended from the party."
'Hope that Plaid can clarify matters'
Councillor Robert James said: "It seems clear Plaid Cymru's suspension of Jonathan Edwards was nothing more than a PR stunt, designed to mislead people into believing the party took action to punish one of its most senior elected politicians for committing an act of domestic violence."
He said Plaid Cymru councillors "continuing to support Jonathan Edwards", raised "serious doubts that he is actually suspended from the party".
Mr James added: "We sincerely hope that Plaid Cymru can clarify the matters raised by local residents swiftly and highlight the ways in which ties have been cut with the disgraced Member of Parliament, especially as we head towards White Ribbon Day."
What has Plaid Cymru said?
A spokesperson for Plaid Cymru said: "It is deeply disturbing that Councillor Rob James would want to see members of staff being made redundant at a time when unemployment in Wales saw the highest rise in the UK.
"It is because of such attitudes that the people of Carmarthenshire voted to elect 37 Plaid Cymru councillors in 2017. Their work in the Carmarthen East and Dinefwr constituency is recognised and valued by businesses, the public and voluntary sectors.
"Plaid Cymru has and always will consider the matter which led to Mr Edwards's suspension with the utmost seriousness."
A spokesman for the MP said: "Mr Edwards is proud to represent the people of Carmarthen East and Dinefwr and will continue to serve and support the community, as is his role as their Member of Parliament.
"It is in this capacity alone he has been conducting visits to businesses and community groups in the constituency."